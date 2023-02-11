This is the latest update in the coverage of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria six days ago.

More than 24,000 people are now known to have died in the disaster, including 20,665 in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria, according to figures from the AFP news agency.

Millions are thought to be homeless in the region and rescuers are increasingly focusing on those requiring food and shelter.

The UN’s humanitarian chief said only two aid convoys had reached rebel-held areas in Syria, and he called for an immediate ceasefire to allow help to reach everyone.

Against all odds, there are still remarkable stories of survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late last night in the devastated Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, British and German rescuers found – and then pulled to safety – a 15-year-old girl.

But reports of such escapes after all these days are now few and far between.

The focus has been moving to those in requiring food and shelter, with the United Nations warning more than 870,000 people are now in urgent need of hot meals across Turkey and Syria.

In Syria alone, it’s feared up to 5.3 million may have been made homeless.

Only two aid convoys have reached rebel-held areas and the UN’s humanitarian chief has told the BBC an immediate ceasefire is needed in Syria to allow help to reach everyone.

Source: BBC