Recently, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among directed the Education Committee to investigate schools suspected of encouraging LGBTQ rights. She told committee members to look into social media claims that a teacher is transferred from one school to another because of being gay.

But while speaking to the Nile Post in an interview, Eron Kizza, the human rights lawyer and the Chief Executive Officer of Environmental Shield said there is no problem with having same sex marriage in Uganda as long as it’s done by adults.

Excerpts below:

What is your take about the government’s decision to terminate the United Nation Human Rights Office in Uganda?

It is unfortunate and it is intended to help the perpetrators of human rights violations such as torture and other fundamental human rights since the institution they are expelling had the mandate of monitoring human rights and documenting violations. Their work has been very important in connecting the work of human rights defenders.

In this case should Ugandans get worried that there will be an increase in human rights violations in the country?

It encourages people who have been violating our rights and they will violate it more because they will be doing it in darkness. It is a very terrible decision. These guys (UN Human Rights) were also contributing to the technical decision to the Uganda Human Rights Commission, to the Judiciary, Police and civil society organisations. Those services will be no more.

In your view, do you think the state doesn’t want to be criticised when it does bad things?

They are unhappy with the work they (UN Human Rights Office) have been doing. They (the state) want to violate rights but they don’t want the violations to be documented or reported because they get embarrassed. They think that human rights violations paint a very bad picture, so they don’t want poor governance, military dictatorship, and human rights violations to be documented by anybody.

In your view, how will this decision affect Uganda’s relationship with the UN member states?

The relationship will not hinge on this specific decision but it is one decision that makes our work as human rights defenders more difficult because sometimes when these guys are watching, they help us. So, when these guys are not watching more people will be beaten and it will be in the worst fashion because there will be no one to record these guys.

What do you make of the performance of the Uganda Human Rights Commission at the moment?

It is poor. The Uganda Human Rights Commission is weak. First it was frustrated by the non-appointment of the chairperson for some two years. When (someone) was appointed, they appointed that specific chairperson who is meant to undermine the work of Uganda Human Rights Commission, who is apologising for every government mistake and who is event calling for the scrapping of the torture law which we are supposed to use to hold people accountable. So (the commission) is being stirred in the wrong direction by the chairperson.

But the chairperson Mariam Wangadya insists that the commission is doing a very good job.

Recently there was a demonstration saying that she should pack her bag and go because she failed in her duty to promote fundamental human rights. People who talked about them she criticises them, she is mocking victims of human rights and she has reached a level of encouraging police to (wrap up) people. It is very unfortunate. Every individual, Ugandans, institutions who are standing up for human rights is in jeopardy because they are coming for you with even greater force.

Do you agree with the government that Uganda has enough and strong institutions as well as civil society to monitor the human rights situation in the country?

It is not true. Those are pathological liars because even the Uganda Human Rights Commission is starved of adequate funds contrary to the Constitution. It is the human rights institution which should be given adequate resources and funding. They don’t have enough money; they were depending a lot on donors for support which is declining because the UN Human Rights Office is not the first big institution to be chased out of here which was supporting the work of Uganda Human Right Commission. Even Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) was sent back and it was giving some money to Uganda Human Right Commission and some other human rights entities. There is no financial capacity, technical capacity is limited and the environment in which these institutions operate is full of intimidation, fear and militarism.

Opposition and other Ugandans have on several occasions condemned the trial of civilians in the military court. Are they supposed to try civilians?

It is the militarisation of justice inimical and pathetical to democratic culture. It is a sign of bad governance expressing itself in the military of trying to do things they are incapable of doing and what they are not meant to do. The military is to guard us and they should be enhancing that capacity. It is not the place of the military to engage in politics, it is not the military to keep law and order. We have other institutions such as the Police and the Prisons. So national defence is what the military ought to do. Crime committed by anyone including the military can be handled in the courts of law. The Military tribunal, the Court Martial only exists to discipline errant soldiers.

Military Courts are not competent and they are biased because their composition requires them to be biased and incompetent to handle these legal things. They are not lawyers. They cannot make any decisions. They depend on what the commander in chief wants or any other person perceived to be strong in the military. Military courts are not supposed to try civilians.

Recently the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said the Judiciary will not entertain any nonsense from the state during the trial of the jailed MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana. What do you make of his statements?

The questions are why have they been entertaining nonsense up to this movement? Why are the courts not giving these MPS bail? President Museveni has been very clear in fighting bail, especially for political opponents. Even when I was in secondary school Museveni was already criticising bail. There (are threats against) the right for applying for bail from the executive and the Judiciary is beginning to buckle under that pressure from the executive and denial of bail to people who are leaders in this country, people who are even sick.

When people are sick that is an exceptional ground for bail. What if these people die on the remand surely will the judiciary wash itself from the blood of these MPs? It is about time those MPs are granted bail.

In your view, what could happen to Uganda if the human rights violations keep on getting worse each day?

If it continues getting worse people will revolt, the way you see in Sudan and the Arab spring. Nothing good can come of this situation. If we continue frustrating institutions that are supposed to deliver human rights, justice, peace and order, we are making the situation ugly. We are creating chaos and it is the state doing that because the state should be creating order and enhancing the welfare of people but it is obsessed with regime longevity at the expense of fundamental rights of Ugandans.

How best can we improve the status quo?

We need a civilian leader who believes in democracy and accountability. (Someone) who is ready to hand over power. We need good governance, development, and economic progress. We don’t need militarism here. We don’t need dictatorship; we don’t need fear and intimidation. We need people who we disagree with here.

How is novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija doing in exile and when should we expect him back in Uganda?

He is doing bad. He wants to come back and he can’t wait to come back but it will be difficult for him to come back when his torturers (are still here) and the situation is now worsening. So, he won’t come back soon but he wants to come back and if the situation changes, he will come back. It is the failure to respect the rule of law that (forced) Kakwenza out of this country.

Parliament recently instructed the Education Committee to investigate schools suspected of encouraging LGBTQ rights. What do you think?

Parliament is getting its priority wrong. Being a gay is not a problem. If people want to be gay, I don’t want to tell Ugandans which sex fashion they should engage in. If people want to have threesomes and they are adults it is okay. If they want to be lesbian, I am not going to put my energy into fighting them. If some people feel it is a problem, they should pray for them but they should not use Parliament and public resources to (fight) these people and to deny them medication and freedom the rest of us enjoy. One of the fundamental pillars of human rights is equality and no discrimination.

Don’t you think that you are supporting an act which is against our culture?

Was Kabaka Mwanga part of our culture or not? Some kings here have been gays. Should we continue suppressing these people? Should they die? We cannot use culture as an excuse for fighting people’s dignity, for oppressing the rights of people just because of the kind of sexual activity they engaged in or how they describe themselves. I think Parliament should not be discussing sex all the time.

You have been against the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) but recently President Museveni officially launched oil drilling activities. What does this mean for you?

It is unfortunate. Museveni knows the importance of the environment but he is going ahead to destroy it because of oil money which he thinks is his. It is just another issue of bad governance. They went and took loans and pledged the oil which they have not drilled and now they are desperate to drill. Total doesn’t not care about our health. If we all get cancer, if we have spills, if our national parks are destroyed, Total could not care. We have tried to stop but if we fail to stop them, nature will stop them. We wait for more floods, higher temperatures. All these will intensify as a result of climate change.

Lastly, as a human rights lawyer who is very passionate about the welfare of people, what motivates you?

I believe in God and I am a child of God. I am passionate about human rights; I am passionate about human dignity. I believe people should be treated equally under the law. I believe people should be respected and that keeps me moving. I know I have a duty to be a good person generally. If you are a human being and you are in my situation then you are bound to fight for human rights.