By Alan Mwesigwa

The vice president of Uganda Jessica Alupo has implored leaders of persons with disability at all levels to wake up and use their leadership platforms to bring to attention their needs.

Alupo made the remarks while officiating at an opening for Northern and Western disability leaders training in Kyankwanzi.

She said that the Ugandan government is aware of the challenges its less abled citizens face which is why it is seeking to increase university scholarship slots that specifically cater for those with disability. The scholarships through the Ministry of Education will increase from 64 to 320 per year.

It’s here that Alupo challenged disability leaders of persons with disability to use their platforms to speak on the plight of their people rather than seat and accuse Government of forgetting them.

“I have seen most of you say Government has not done enough, wake up and use your leadership platforms to advance their voices of your people. The president loves you people, once these issues are known we shall address them one by one,” she added.

There was also excitement as the over 500 disability leaders led by disability Minister Hellen Asamo moved a motion supporting asking Alupo to ask president Museveni to stand again in 2026.

Alupo welcomed the motion noting that of the voting bloc, women make 50.27% and the majority voted for Museveni as did the 12.4% disabled persons. She said their trust in Museveni showed that he has been a good leader.

“This is good news, of course you know me I have advocated for his standing right from the start, with women and disability persons on board, our candidate is already through, you election is mathematics for now our calculation puts us on a win,” Alupo said.

Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi added her voice to the motion saying that though she subscribes to the Uganda People’s Congress, Museveni remains Uganda’s best option because of his inclusive leadership.

Amongi said, ” I’m in opposition but the president in 2016 appointed me as minister for lands, until now I’m a minister in his cabinet why not support him? I will actually convince all opposition to support our mzee.”

Minister Among equally said they are finalising the disability policy framework paper that will see a number of laws that protect disability persons introduced.

Hellen Asamo the disability persons minister together with other fellow leaders wondered why their budget was cut saying the plight of disability persons this year is not fully covered.

Government maintains they will continue providing a levelled ground for all in all its programs including persons with disability.