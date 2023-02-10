Lawyers representing Miracle Centre Cathedral Pastor Robert Kayanja have threatened to sue National Drug Authority( NDA) over what they termed as defamatory a statement issued by the authority in regards the production and sale of a drug called Tickoff that kills ticks.

In the intention to sue from Katende, Ssempebwa and Company Advocates, the lawyers say NDA released a “defamatory” press release signed by the authority spokesperson, Abiaz Rwamwiri in which they accused Kayanja of production and sale of an acaricide which was tested and found with dangerous and banned chemicals.

“These false statements alleging that our client is involved in production and distribution of counterfeit acaricides were unfounded as our client is not the owner, neither the manufacturer of the product in issue and there was no report published by the National Drug Authority to confirm the findings,” the lawyers say.

They say the “defamatory” allegations were intended to damage his reputation among reasonable members of society, noting that these show a personal vendetta against Pastor Kayanja.

The lawyers say the statement by the NDA spokesperson was defamatory and malicious .

“Take notice that we hereby demand that you publically withdraw the said defamatory statements from your social media platforms inclusive of the Twitter accounts within 72 hours from the date of this notice,” the lawyers say in the February 1o notice of intention to sue.

The lawyers also demand that National Drug Authority apologises to Pastor Kayanja within 72 hours and failure to do so, they will institute legal proceedings against NDA for the recovery of compensation for the damage caused to his reputation.