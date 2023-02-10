Inmates at Upper Prison, Luzira and students with special needs have performed well according to the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results for 2022.

According to the results released on Thursday by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), 50 out of 51 registered inmates who sat for the exams at Luzira passed highly, with eight passing in division two, 16 in division three and 26 in division division four while only one failed.

Following the results release, the head teacher of Upper Prison Inmates Schools, Gilbert Nuwamanya, commended UCE candidates for the discipline, commitment and hard work exhibited during the year 2022.

He expressed optimism that they would perform better in the next level.

Meanwhile, Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates also did well in last year’s exams.

Accordingly, NSE candidates consisted of the blind (46), those with low vision (154), the deaf (120), the dyslexics (66) and physically handicapped (179).

Out of these, 74 candidates passed in division one, 99 in division two, 115 in division three while 224 came in division four. 53 students came in division nine.

UNEB executive director, Dan Odong said there is need to increase sign language in schools to improve performance of deaf learners.

He noted that UNEB will will start examining sign language in 2024.