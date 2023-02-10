The Chief Marketing Officer at Next Media Services Danze Edwin John who is very passionate about digital communication and marketing believes that positive talkability and the change of perception of a brand is very key in this digital era.

In an interview with the Nile Post, Danze who is also the general manager of Next Com promised to use his skills and experience to make Next Media one of the most talkable and influential brands on the Ugandan internet space.

Excerpts below

*********************

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Danze?

I am a father and a husband. I am a communicator and I have majored in communication but my background is being creative because that is what I did in school majorly. I did an art course in school but I self-taught myself into communications, digital marketing. Initially social media and then I moved into digital marketing and that is where I got into advertising as well. I have been in the advertising space for a while.

Besides that, what else do you do?

I am a gamer; I have been a radio and television presenter. I still do television presenting. I host the only gaming Show on NBS Sports in Uganda. I like to have fun; I love to interact with people outside there. I like to network a lot with people within my sphere. Surprisingly I have also been in the fashion industry for a while. I like to learn things and I am self-taught.

Having studied Industrial and Fine Art at Makerere University, how did you end up here?

It is revolution because there was a specific course at Art School that is called communication design and advertising design. Through there I realised that we do a lot of billboards, communication for posters and all things. But the traditional way in those days was to have those things put in the newspapers or television but then the internet was becoming a source of putting up information. So, I figured, that was a good course. I decided to branch out.

What motivates you to keep on pushing forward?

I think the biggest driver is there is a huge sphere for growth and a huge opportunity for untapped ideas and resources. And everything is moving online anyway, so there are so many opportunities that exist in that sphere right now. However much I am the head of marketing at Next Media, the future of marketing is digital marketing. The biggest motivation I have is the opportunity for growth that exists.

How has Next Media contributed towards your growth?

I think Next Media has had a very good mentorship programme that I joined because when I joined in 2017, I didn’t understand the direction we were supposed to take but between 2018 to 2019, we invented leadership programme to groom the future leaders which was spearheaded by the Chief Executive Officer (Kin Kariisa) himself. So, it was easier for me to understand the vision of the company. That mentorship has gone beyond just mentoring you for a role in a company but even outside. Ever since I got the job, I have been refining my networks a lot.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years to come?

I may be still a career man serving a bigger role in the digital space or communication space in the country. I am not closing my doors to the government or joining big techs like Google, Facebook (among others) because they are all entering Africa. They see opportunities in Africa and they are spreading their wings into Uganda. Based on my projection I know that is a space I can tap into but if I can say it is going to be here at Next Media Services maybe CEO. Who knows?

What are some of your plans to keep Next Media visible?

That was one of the biggest challenges I had when I joined in 2017. We were very late into joining social media. We were quite late. Our competitors had moved into Facebook and Twitter. So, the strategy I had was simple, how can we be the most talked about media brand in Uganda. Those are seeds I have been planting the entire time. Talkability in a very positive light and changing perception of our brand is something that we will embark on with the leadership at hand. I was not the head of marketing. We want to be the most talked about and most influential brand on the Ugandan internet space.

In your view, how has the digital wave helped traditional media in terms of transformation?

It has allowed traditional media to have more interaction and engagement with the end users. For example, people are going to watch television or listen to radio and go and comment online. That opportunity never used to exist back in the day. It has helped the news anchors and presenters to have direct contact with their viewers and (listeners).

How do you balance your personal life and the job?

I think the fact that I am well trained has allowed me to make room for myself outside. Recently not as much as possible because I had just entered this role. So, I had to lay a strong foundation. So, I do a lot of overtime but once I am out of office space, I close that door because I know I have a very able team that can take on my roles when I am on leave or out of office. We also have a very good support system. Next Media is very cross functional.

What qualities do you look for when someone wishes to be part of your team?

Being very adaptive and very open minded because we live in a very progressive world and that means you are going to find people of different views and opinions. We have a huge parentage of very young people. That means you need to understand the dynamics of emotional intelligence, team work and ability to work. You need to be trainable.

How best can an organisation or a person increase following on social media?

Find out what people want to be told. What do they want to talk about? Companies make a mistake of designing messages and products that they feel people want yet you have entered the world whereby there are multiple opinions. Find out what people want, that is how you get to build a community and that is how you get the following. Remember to be very diverse in your ideas and communication. Don’t limit yourself.

What advice can you give to influencers?

Like I always say, create impact visa vie visibility for brands. Find a way of creating impactful messaging as an influencer visa vie just creating visibility. Visibility is good but the influencers that make a lot of money are those that influence people to walk into, subscribe to or buy something. Those are the most impactful and that is why they make a lot of money.

Your last remarks to the young people?

You are never too young to take up a big role and most importantly the first person you should never disappoint should be yourself. Because if you are working hard for yourself, you can never fail on a larger scale.