Singer Joseph Mayanja also known as Jose Chameleone has postponed his Gwanga Mujje concert.

“It rained so heavily and the storm was so big. Because of this, the show is for February 24. We shall be back bigger and stronger. My fans who had already bought tickets, keep them safe,” Chameleone said.

With a few hours to the much anticipated concert, a heavy downpour that hit Kampala and its environs destroyed the stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval where the concert was scheduled to happen.

The stage set up by Steve Jean’s Fenon Records was blown to the ground by the storm that came with the Friday afternoon downpour .

Whereas revelers had started arriving for the concert, the organisers deemed it unfit for the show to continue since the stage had been brought down and the ground at Lugogo was soggy.

Speaking to journalists, the singer said he had prepared well for the concert but said the storm was beyond his control but promised to return with a bang.

“What differentiates me from other artists is that I am strong. On February, 24 we shall be back.”