The UPDF contingent has been flagged off to Kenya for joint drills with their 20 other countries code named “Justified Accord” 2023 (JA 23).

JA 23 is a multinational national exercise which brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping operations, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

The 14-days training exercise will feature a multinational Command Post Exercise, AU staff officers course, defensive Cyber Course, and MEDICAP, among others.

The Ugandan contingent was flagged off by the UPDF Brig Steven Tumwesigye Kashure at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center (URDCC) headquarters in Gaddafi Barracks, in Jinja.

Speaking to the troops, Brig Kashure implored the soldiers to maintain discipline during the drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without discipline you can easily be diverted and fail to achieve your goals; issues to do with absenteeism, alcohol or drug abuse shouldn’t be registered as you go for this task,” Brig Kashure said.

He emphasized professionalism, urging the soldiers to acquaint himself with what they are required to do, know exactly which role they are supposed to play and take in much more information for future operations for the good of the country and the region.

“As you move, you should be confident and proud that you have been selected amongst many, you should consider yourselves lucky not everybody is going to have this experience.”

He also encouraged the contingent to represent Uganda and UPDF very well.

“UPDF is known to have scored many successes and achievements, and we have a very good track record which you should maintain at all times,” he stated.

The UPDF contingent leader for the exercise Lt Col Paul Mukasa Kyolaba pledged full command and control of the forces and thanked the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the opportunity.

“I am thankful for this great moment of entrusting me to command this group. We are going to put all what we have been told to do into practice for the success of the task ahead of us,” Lt Col Mukasa remarked.

This exercise is sponsored by the Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) and the United States Joint Force.

Other participating armies in the exercise include the British army, Netherlands, Angola, Botswana, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda contingent, among others.

The training is aimed at building synergies and increasing multinational interoperability in support of counter terrorism, crisis response, and prepare regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions.