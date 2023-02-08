Vumbula Uganda Festival, the fastest-growing and biggest tourism festival is back to rekindle the adventure mood of people from all walks of life.

Yes, it’s true. It’s back — bigger and better!

The two day festival will celebrate Uganda’s beauty, art, culture, and music, all spiced with tourism exhibitions and live band performances from top Ugandan musicians and deejays on three stages, that’s to say the Nile Special stage, Amapiano/EDM stage, and the Reggae stage.

The event will happen between March 10th and 12th a the Nile Nest Resort. Revellers will pay an entrance fee of shillings 50,000 for unlimited fun and enjoyment over the two days.

Vumbula Uganda sets out to celebrate Uganda’s uniqueness through premium event experiences. With many years of experience — Vumbula Uganda is one of the leading events management companies in Kampala, Uganda.