Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has promised continued military support for Mali, which has been battling a jihadist insurgency since 2012.
Last year, Mali turned its back on former colonial power France favouring help from Russia instead.
This is the foreign minister’s second visit to Africa in two weeks.
Russia aims to shore up allies as the Ukraine war continues, but its involvement in West Africa pre-dates that and has been growing over time.
Mr Lavrov, who is on a two-day trip to Mali, outlined Moscow’s ambition to provide military backing for governments across West Africa in the battle against Islamist militants.
Mali’s military government has batted away criticism of this shift to Russia.
It is now more than a year since Wagner Group fighters began operating in Mali, though the authorities have never formally confirmed this.
But evidence suggests that they have not been any more successful than other forces in dealing with the decade-long jihadist threat and insecurity may have worsened.
Civilian casualties as a result of violence more than doubled last year, according to data from the crisis mapping organisation Acled Info.
Moscow lionised
Nevertheless, Mali’s military junta has dismissed reports about the country’s deteriorating security situation as “fake news”.
It has instead lionised Moscow for empowering the Malian armed forces after despatching heavy military equipment to Bamako on several occasions since the army seized power in August 2020.
These include Sukhoi fighter jets, as well as surveillance and combat helicopters.
“The military success we achieved in the past two years outweighs anything that was done in past decades. Our weapons are the pride of the entire nation,” Mali’s interim President Col Assimi Goïta said in a speech on army day last month. He said that people had been able to return to their homes but did not offer specific examples.
Yet, the presence of Russian mercenaries abruptly halted a decade of efforts by France and its European allies to bolster Mali’s attempts to counter the jihadists.
Wagner’s deployment was in response to waning patience with French forces which had initially made significant strides against militants when first deployed in 2013.
The capacity of the nearly 18,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission (Minusma) to protect civilians threatens to be weakened with the impending withdrawal of nearly 3,000 troops from Germany, the UK, Ivory Coast and Benin.
Attacks by branches of the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda have over time spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, while militant activity is gradually moving south towards the Gulf of Guinea.
Social media success
Emboldened by their work in Mali as well as its success in influencing public opinion, Wagner is making overtures to Burkina Faso – which experienced two military coups in 2022 – and possibly Ivory Coast.
But concerns have been raised about the way Wagner Group fighters operate and the UN has demanded investigations into possible war crimes by Malian soldiers and the mercenaries, which Malian authorities consistently deny.
Rights groups have documented reports of torture, summary executions and sexual assaults during joint counterinsurgency operations dubbed Keletigui that began in December 2021.
Analysis of data from Acled shows that civilians died in larger numbers than militants in such operations in 2022.
Source: BBC
Leave a Reply