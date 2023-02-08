NBS Sport has had a remarkable January, solidifying its position as the leading sports broadcaster in Uganda. The station has made great strides in championing Ugandan sport, evident in the recent events during the month.

The key highlights reel was Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo, who, on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, was hosted for an interview on ‘Sport This Morning’ to discuss the suspension of the Netball Super League.

While on air, she sparked an all-important discussion on accountability in the sports sector when she accused National Council of Sports General Secretary Bernard Ogwel of handing her federation only UGX 186 M for the Pent Series in Namibia, only to ask them later to “account for the UGX 425 M [disbursed] to the federation’s account.”

The interview has since likely set the tone for future discussions and created a platform for fans and stakeholders to engage with the decision-makers in the sport.

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, the National Council of Sports held a press conference to dismiss the allegations, also sharing that the case had now been forwarded to the Crime Investigations Division of the Uganda Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

When NBS Sport first started out, a commitment to play a significant role in shaping sports policy by informing Ugandans, giving a voice to stakeholders, and holding policymakers accountable was made by Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa, and the conversation above is a testament to the station delivering on its promise.

Another critical moment this January was the coming to TV of Ugandan women’s rugby when NBS Sport broadcast the Central Women’s XVs League on Saturday, January 28th, 2023, when they broadcast the Thunderbirds’ 110-5 thumping of newly promoted Ewes.

This long-awaited move has finally given women’s rugby the recognition it deserves, setting the women’s game on a journey to commercialize. It’s a big step forward for the sport and a great testament to NBS Sport’s commitment to promoting diversity in sports.

This was on top of the Nile Special Rugby Premier League matchday broadcast, where a game each matchday is brought to the convenience of NBS Sport’s millions of viewers, supplemented by the weekly ‘Try Line’ show, which carries conversations, analysis, and more of Ugandan rugby every week.

The three gamedays aired in January were a big hit with fans who saw their favourite teams in action. Finally, the women’s pool play-offs were another fantastic opportunity for fans to see their favourite players and teams compete.

The high-stakes matches were a great showcase of the talent in the country and set the stage for an exciting future for the Ugandan game.

What an impactful January that was for NBS Sport – only so much more can be expected as it continues delivering on its commitment to championing Ugandan sport.