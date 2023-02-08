A security lead car in Mukono municipality has this morning knocked dead a girl identified as Sheila Namwanje who was on her way to school. She was a primary seven pupil.

The incident occurred at around 6:30am near a well known road crossing point in Kawuga village along Kampala-Jinja highway.

A total of five people were injured in the accident, including two other children identified as Bishop SS student Diana Namulindwa in senior two and Jenifa Namatovu, a primary seven pupil. A teacher from Naggalama St. Agnes called Paul Kalyango was injured in the same accident as well as an identified boda boda rider.

They are nursing their injuries in nearby hospitals today.

An eye witness said that several cars and boda bodas had stopped to let the school children cross when the impatient driver of the car UBK 108P decided to overtake the other traffic.

The eye witness said that, “The girls had been allowed to cross the road by other motorists but this car ignored the gesture and overtook. He knocked the children and other pedestrians who were trying to cross.”

The vehicle did not stop and the driver continued at high speed.

The headmaster of Bishop SS Robert Kyakulaga condemned the driver and urged motorists who operate security vehicles to be more considerate road users along Kampala-Jinja highway.

Namwanje’s father Charles Kalyango called upon police to arrest the errant driver and give the family justice for the death of their daughter.

Police retrieved Namwanje’s body and transported it to Mulago national referral hospital for a post mortem. Police also released a CCTV image grab of the vehicle. The hunt for the runaway driver is on.

Kampala – Jinja highway is currently under construction especially between Seeta and Mukono town under Uganda National Roads Authority supervision.