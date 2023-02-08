Gulu City has qualified for the semi-finals joining the ranks of Gulu District, Amuru District and Nwoya District which earlier qualified in the ongoing MTN Odilo Ker Football Tournament.

Gulu District on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals despite losing their last leg to Pader District 1:0 in a well-attended football match at Pajule Town Council.

Gulu District had earlier defeated Pader District 3:1. The final matches will be played in Gulu City on March 12th.

The football tournament themed; “Together we can end teenage pregnancy in Acholi sub-region” is in line with the ongoing partnership signed in 2019 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

MTN Uganda Northern Region Business Manager, Phillip Odoi said they are excited to sponsor the football tournament in the Ker Kwaro Acholi aimed at strengthening the social-economic status of the population.

MTN Uganda and the people of Ker Kwaro Acholi have had a cordial relationship over the year that was only amplified with the signing of a partnership agreement in 2019.

The agreement entails MTN Uganda working together with the Ker Kwaro leadership to support the Chiefdom’s efforts to uplift the socio-cultural welfare of the people in the Acholi sub-region through jointly undertaking health, education and sports initiatives.

MTN Uganda has undertaken numerous initiatives in health and education in the Acholi sub-region in the past such as the refurbishment and kitting of Cwero Health Center III Maternity ward as well as constructing a classroom block Kuc Ki Gen PEAS high school in Lamwo among other projects.