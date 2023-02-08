The government of Uganda through the Consulate in Guangzhou in China has commenced voluntary registration of Ugandans visiting or residing in China.

The registration, happening online is engineered by the Consulate General of Uganda in Guangzhou H.E Judyth Nsababera with the help of a Ugandan PhD student at South China University identified as Stuart Ssemujju.

According to Nsababera, the registration seeks to help the business community and those with interests in China with a litany of opportunities and government support according to the different needs of those who will have registered.

“If you register and you are in China for any reason and you get into any kind of problems, we are able to look into the system, and figure out how to help you,” Nsababera said.

Nsababera said that the business community in Uganda should mostly embrace this platform so that they can be tipped on how to better engage, create partnerships and be part of business expos and events.

“How do we create partnerships in China? There is a list of products accepted tariff-free in China, all this information will be available to benefit our people. The consulate will be able to support through the database, ” she added.

She said that all information will be safe and will be used for its specific purpose.