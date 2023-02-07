A state agency in charge of regulating films in Kenya has launched a digital literacy programme to help parents and guardians improve skills on how to protect children in their care.

The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) said that its surveys had found “an information gap” that needed to be addressed, local news site The Star reports.

The initiative also targets teachers, according to The Star.

“We realise that children themselves know more than the parents when it comes to digital literacy and being tech savvy,” Emmah Irungu from the KFCB is quoted as saying.

“So what we’ve done is we’ve built not only safety features and products and tools into our products, we’ve also built educational tools for parents about how to create a safe environment in the home.”

It was launched on Tuesday to coincide with Safer Internet Day.

Source: BBC