Former Uganda Cranes captain and defender, Ibrahim Sekagya has been confirmed as the head coach for New York Red Bulls II that is set to play its inaugural season in MLS Next Pro.

The club said the Ugandan tactician will be the third head coach in their history after spending eight seasons as an assistant coach.

“Ibrahim [Sekagya] has played a crucial role in the development of Red Bulls II in addition to his success as a player with the main club,” Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said.

“We know he will continue his hard work and dedication to improve in every facet of the club.”

Commenting about the new development, Sekagya said he is thrilled to continue with his journey with the club.

““I cannot wait to get this season started and show all of the work that has been done this winter to put a well-balanced squad on the pitch,” he said.

As a player, Sekagya joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2007 after playing for clubs in both Uganda and Argentina including KCCA FC, Atlético de Rafaela, Ferro Carril Oeste, and Arsenal de Sarandí.

During his time in Salzburg, he helped win three Austrian Football Bundesliga titles over a four-year span from 2008 to 2012 and was also part of the team that won the 2012 Austrian Cup.

He joined the New York Red Bulls in July of 2013 and spent two seasons with the club. Sekagya was part of the 2013 Red Bulls team that clinched the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield.

Following his retirement as a player in 2015, Sekagya joined the Red Bulls II coaching staff for its inaugural season in USL that same year.

After seven and a half seasons as an assistant coach, he was named the Interim Head Coach on July 3, 2022, and guided the team for the final 17 matches of the season.

With Sekagya on the staff, Red Bulls II has seen 21 players go on to sign MLS contracts with the New York Red Bulls.

Two, Tyler Adams and Aaron Long, were part of the United States Men’s National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has also spent time assisting in first team training sessions and continues to work with players on the team.

During his eight seasons with the club, Red Bulls II won 98 matches, qualified for the postseason five times, and won both the 2016 USL Cup and Regular Season Title.

In 2021, Sekagya also helped Ugandan youngster and KCCA FC midfielder Steven Sserwadda has complete a move to Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls.