Ugandan singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Star Boss has lambasted fellow musician Edrisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo for being selfish with international connections, hence affecting Uganda’s chances of scooping international awards.

According to the ‘husband material’ song star, he and many other artistes like Priscilla Zawede alias Azawi, Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre, Rehema Namakula alias Rema, Lydia Nabawanuka alias Lydia Jazmine and Sheeba Karungi stand a bigger chance of suffocating Uganda with international accolades through their music.

He also adds other artistes; Shafik Walukaga alias Fik Fameica and Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana.

Kenzo is Uganda’s first nominee for a grammy award and he missed winning it for Uganda for the very first-time last night.

Big Eye now claims that Kenzo’s selfishness is costing Uganda such lucrative awards as he never shares international connections through which such nominations come up.

Big Eye claims that Kenzo, for 9 years has played in the field alone, deliberately hiding connections from a litany of talented artistes in Uganda.

“Some people do not deserve to use the motto for God and My Country because in their hearts, there is for God and Myself. I hope I am not wrong to term in as selfishness,” Big Eye claimed.

In a recent interview with the BBC, members of the Ghetto Kids, a now popular Ugandan children dance group, members praised Kenzo for his selflessness and support to Ugandan music industry.

This said that he has a “good heart a who has brought up a lot of people in Uganda who are now known as musicians.”

Nominated in the 65th annual Grammy Awards, f or his Gimme Love, a song in which he featured with American singer, Matt B for the best global music performance, Kenzo faced competition from Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Last Last by Burna Boy, Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, and Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

The award however went to South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.