Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has met Tigrayan leaders for the first time since the two sides signed a peace treaty three months ago.

Pictures released by Ethiopian state media show Mr Ahmed and other government officials sitting down with top Tigrayan figures, including the commander of Tigrayan forces, General Tadesse Worede.

They’re reported to have discussed the progress made in implementing the peace deal, as well as issues needing further attention.

The agreement ended a two-year civil war that had ravaged the country’s northernmost region.

The meeting is reported to have taken place at a resort in southern Ethiopia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: BBC