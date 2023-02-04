The Chief Justice (CJ) Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has warned the representatives of the State in the case involving Members of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye East) and Muhammad Ssegirinya ( Kawempe South) to stop “playing games” or else the case will be dismissed.

Dollo made the statements while launching the New Law Year in Kampala on Friday.

The CJ confirmed that the trial of the two legislators will commence this year and will be speedy, urging that by now, State representatives must have gathered enough evidence to incriminate the legislators, and failure to have such evidence will close the case.

“This year the trial of MPs; Allan Ssewanyana, and Muhammad Ssegirinya will begin and there will be no games. I will ask the trial Judge not to entertain any nonsense during the trial. If the State is not ready, we shall dismiss the case,” he said.

“You ( the State) are the one who brought the accused persons to court, you brought allegations on them, the state has the capacity to bring all witnesses,” he added.

Dollo said that to highlight the gravity of the matter, he would travel to Masaka to ensure this trial takes place and either the guilt or innocence of the accused persons determined.”

The two legislators have been in detention for over a year following their arrest in September 2021 citing alleged involvement in the Masaka machete attacks.

The legislators have been produced in court several times but their trial has failed to kick off, and even attempts to obtain bail have been futile.

They are accused, together with four others of financing terrorism, murder and attempted murder.