This week is going to be hard. Relationships become hard when people are thinking of ways to get money. Money to make sure children go back to school.

The first term of the year is the hardest. It is not written in stone that men shall provide everything for the school-going children but again when women chip in men decide to leave it up to them.

Communication helps eliminate rubbish. Learn to sit and talk about these things no matter how hard. Instead of everyone walking around the house in silence, talk about how best to help each other manoeuvre.

And when everything is said and done, you don’t have to remind your husband how much you contributed. They know. It is not a debt, it is you playing the part of two becoming one.

Stop comparing your person to anyone because they have not provided everything this week of school. Things always get better and things will get better. Share the burden.

That said, give your man some sex. Give them some for buying the smallest of things. Give them some for buying socks. Get them head for buying those shoes that caught your eye.

Men never show how strained they are. They might never talk about how squeezed they are but know that no matter how easy they make it look, they need that sex to help them calm down and think.

When a man is getting some good sex, they think. Money finds them. So instead of reminding him of all the things they have checked on that shopping list, give them a steamy session and leave the rest to them.

And to the men that know that their woman has stepped up, how about you go down on her the way you have been going down on that side dish who has only contributed orgasms to your child’s wellbeing?

Give her some for coming back home with full uniforms and stamped school fees pay slips. Instead of feeling like she is taking up your roles, appreciate her with some good sex. She is not trying to be you, she understood the assignment.

Sex helps break the silence. Sex helps people think of new ways to make money. A relaxed mind is open to new ideas.

Sometimes the whole family is broke because the family needs sexual healing.

Till next time, give him some school fees sex.