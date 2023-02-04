The chief petitioner in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Saga, Job Richard Matua, has revealed to the Select Committee of Parliament that it’s the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi that gave him evidence documentation to raise the alarm about the rot at the Fund.

The revelation came shortly after the committee members headed by Mwine Mpaka demanded to know the source of his information.

Matua was the first to appear before the Select Committee where he presented more evidence pinning the embattled managing director of NSSF Richard Byarugaba. The legislators however tasked him to reveal the source of his evidence and he revealed that it’s the Minister that provided him with the documents.

Meanwhile, the treasurer general of the Central Executive Committee of the Central Organization of Free Trade Union (COFTU), Joseph Mbabazi also accused Dr. Sam Lyomoki of allegedly stealing Shs100 million from the account of the organisation.

Mbabazi told the select committee on NSSF that the management style of Lyomoki who is the Secretary General of COFTU, is wanting and threatening to resign in the next general assembly.

The Central Executive Committee of COFTU that appeared before the select committee dismissed a letter that was written by Lyomoki saying the organisation would not reappear again before this committee as it’s already biased.

The committee however put Mbabazi to oath for the contradictory statements.

After the oath, Mbabazi spitted fire pinning Lyomoki for making him sign a blank cheque and thereafter withdrew 100 million shillings that NSSF had advanced to the organisation.

The members also revealed to the committee how Lyomoki has been blocking access to the headquarters of COFTU saying they must carry out Covid-19 tests first before entering his office.

The issue of Lyomoki organising a general assembly of COFTU on one of the islands in Entebbe with a boat in a bad mechanical condition generated a serious debate in the committee.

The Central Executive Committee of COFTU wants the select committee on NSSF to investigate more on the funds the organisation has been receiving from NSSF.

The members also want the two board members Lyomoki and his alleged girlfriend Penina Tukamushaba be removed from the board of NSSF and genuine members be elected by the COFTU general assembly

On February1 2023, Lyomoki wrote to the parliamentary committee investigating the chaos at NSSF informing them that he would not attend any other hearing by the committee.

Lyomoki described the committee as being conflicted, prejudiced and biased that serves no purpose.

During the hearing by the select committee, Matua accused the COFTU Secretary General of illegally nominating himself and his “girlfriend” to the NSSF board.

Lyomoki was also accused of illegally asking for the release of Shs 1 billion to fund COFTU activities from NSSF.

However, in the heavily worded letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Lyomoki said there is a well-crafted agenda against him and other COFTU leaders.

The investigation into the Fund kicked off when Amongi opted not to give Byarugaba another chance at the Fund’s top job after his contract ran its course on December 1, 2022. Patrick Ayota, whose reappointment as a substantive deputy managing director was confirmed last December, currently holds fort at the Shs17-trillion Fund.

Amongi accused Byarugaba of various alleged acts of mismanagement and corruption. She consequently declined to reappoint him and instead instructed the NSSF board to write to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to have him investigated.

Byarugaba has however said corruption allegations against him are baseless.