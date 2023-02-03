Government has appointed a new board of directors for the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation.

The State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga on Thursday said cabinet had approved the appointment of Capt Gad Gasatura as the new board chairperson.

Others are Lt Gen Charles Okidi, the UPDF Air Force commander, Martin Odaka Omeedo , Jolly Kaguhangire, Emmanuel Osuna and Faridah Charity as members of the board.

“We have asked the new board to come up with a strategic plan and submit it to cabinet so as to get the necessary assistance for the corporation to effectively offer services,” Minister Kabbyanga said.

He said whereas the government airline has four aircraft, three of them are grounded.

Kabbyanga said the limited number of aircraft has incapacitated the airline from operating at full capacity.

Uganda Air Cargo

Established in 1994, the Uganda Air Cargo is a government body meant to offer air transport services, especially for cargo within and outside Uganda.

On its official website, UAC says since its establishment, it has been serving the whole of Africa and beyond by providing air cargo and passenger charters.

“Our fleet of L-382 Hercules aircraft transport all types of cargo ranging from small, medium, heavy and oversized cargo as well as dangerous goods,” the company says.

The company says that working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross, UN and the UPDF, it has delivered emergency vehicles, portable hospitals, food, water and relief workers to ravaged areas like Haiti and Indonesia.

The company has however faced several challenges that have seen it fail to break even.

For example, the company faces competition from other airlines that are in the same business.

The board

The chairperson of the new board, Capt Gad Gasatura is an experienced aviation expert with several years under his belt in the industry.

Born in Ntungamo district in Western Uganda, Capt Gasatura is a professional airline pilot .

He was also part of the committee that spearheaded the revival of the Uganda Airlines but also served as the chairperson of the Uganda National Airlines Company.

Lt Gen Okidi

The UPDF Air Force commander is one President Museveni’s blue eyed boys who has for a long-time served as a pilot to the president, a role he has served in diligently earning the trust of the commander in chief.

Gen Okidi previously served as the Director Operations at the Air Force headquarters in Entebbe.

He also served as Nakasongola Air force wing commander, Entebbe Air force wing commander, Squadron commander and Officer Commanding Operations at Entebbe Air force wing.

Last year, President Museveni moved Gen Okidi from the position of air force Chief of Staff which he had taken over in 2019 to deputy commander of the UPDAF.