Small scale fishing entities could soon be reaping bigger yields of the proposed Voluntary Guidelines for Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries in the Context of Food Security and Poverty Eradication (SSF Guidelines) as are adopted across the board.

The SSF Guidelines are the first internationally agreed instrument dedicated entirely to the immensely important but until now often neglected small-scale fisheries sector.

These guidelines support responsible fisheries and sustainable social and economic development for the benefit of current and future generations, with emphasis on small-scale fishers and fish workers.

They seek to uplift vulnerable and marginalised people, promoting a human rights-based approach.

Trainings have already been carried out with 82 of these sessions reaching out to 69 grass root women leaders, 409 women organised in groups and 1,544 small scale fishers both men and women.

The trainings were suported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), GIZ-Responsible Fisheries Business Chain Project (RFBCP), and facilitated by Katosi Women Development Trust (KWDT). The trainings targeted the major districts of Lake Victoria of Buikwe, Kalangala, Wakiso, Mukono, Buvuma, Bugiri, Busia, Jinja, Kalungu, Kampala, Masaka, Mayuge, Mpigi, Namayingo and Rakai.

According to Magret Nakato of Katosi Women Development Trust, “fisher folks have been empowered to understand their obligations towards the sustainability of the fisheries resources and their rights as resource users to ensure collective sustainable management of the resource”.

The trainings have also helped to recognise the need for a collective responsibility from the government of Uganda, CSOs and key sector players if effective implementation is to be achieved.