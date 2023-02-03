Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama is one of the legislators who has been praised for job well done in Parliament.

This is especially when he led a seven-member committee that led to the censuring of the state minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Princess Persis Namuganza over contempt of Parliament.

For those who may not know anything about the legislator, Mpaka is a politician and legislator, representing Mbarara City South in the 11th parliament. He represented youth of Western region in 2016-2021.

Mpaka is currently the chairperson of the Select Committee at Parliament investigating the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The Nile Post managed to catch up with him at Parliament to fully understand his personal life and the career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is our conversation with him.

Who is Mwine Mpaka?

Mwine Mpaka is a member of Parliament representing the people of Mbarara City South aged 35 with a family, two children and one wife.

When and where were you born?

I was born in Isingiro Masha Sub County and Masha village on September 9 1987.

Were you close to either of your parents and why that parent?

All my parents have been supportive and I love them so much. I have learned from my parents right from childhood. I am what I am because of them.

Which schools did you attend and what influence did they have on you?

Well, I went to Kampala Parents and then at around P.3 I joined Lohana Academy. I was at Vienna college Namugongo up to S.4. I was in Kabojja for S.5 unfortunately that time, Kabojja was being sold, so I switched to Green Hill Academy. At University I went to Nkozi University for a bachelor degree in information technology. I later went to Eslsca Business School in France for masters in international business.

When did you realise you wanted to enter politics and why?

I have always been in politics. In primary, I was a deputy head boy and (at high school), I was a prefect and at campus I was a minister for campus affairs. I was also the chairman of the electoral commission at one point at Nkozi university. Thereafter I became a youth leader in Isingiro district in a sub county known as Masha sub county. I also contested for chairperson LC 5 in 2006 unfortunately I was disqualified because of the age. So, I have always been in the youth politics.

What was your first political victory and what did you learn from it?

My first political victory was when I became a youth MP in 2016. Well, I learned a lot in trusting people, I learned about service, I learned about building trust especially in people around you. I also learned about hard work because during that election. It was a very hot campaign because I had to move to everyone’s’ village and I had campaigned for each and every vote I got. I learned that hard work pays. I learnt a lot and a matured a lot because of that election.

What was your first political defeat and what did you learn?

My political defeat was in 2006 that is when I was disqualified when I contested for the chairperson LC 5. I was disqualified on the last day when the voting was being carried out. So learned to move on.

How did you feel when you were disqualified at the last moment?

You feel cheated, you feel betrayed, you feel unappreciated and you feel like robbed from the victory.

Did you take any further step after that?

Yes, I took them to court and I was compensated shillings 16 million because they had allowed me to contest but the money was not worth the pain I had gone through. I remember the electoral commission was told to compensate me shillings 16 million. I received the money through my lawyers.

What guides you when you are practicing politics?

In politics I think you need to be honest especially as a leader. That is probably why in my committee of trade we have never had a minority report as opposed to other committees where you have a minority report and yet we have members of Parliament from various political sites but we have never had a minority report because we are always honest and transparent. You must stand your ground; you must not be intimidated for what you believe in.

What do you consider principles you cannot compromise on?

I think for as long as I have facts regarding something, you will have to disprove me with similar facts otherwise I cannot be compromised. Because at my age it will affect my career and it could actually end my political career. So, you only have to be honest and you must stand by your ground no matter what happens.

Have you made enemies in politics and how do you deal with the fallout?

Well, everyone has enemies but I believe for as long as you do what is right with facts, even those who are implicated in all our reports are aware we are not witch-hunting them because you have enough facts. We cannot put our career at risk because of certain individuals.

What are your hobbies and passion outside politics?

I enjoy sports. I was a basket baller since S.1. I played for school teams and university team in Nkozi University. I am currently now basket captain of the parliamentary team. So, I enjoy playing sports and watching sports.

What would you consider your most prized possession

My most prized possession would be integrity.

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received and how it impacted on your life?

Well, the best piece was from the late Jacob Oulanyah (Former Speaker of Parliament). The day you assume a position of power or responsibility is the day you prepare to leave it. So, everything you do you must know that can come to an end any time but whatever you do while you are still there, you must do it worth remembered.

Lastly, what is the best piece of advice you can give to any young person or generally to the people of Uganda?

The advice I would give is to work hard. I advise everyone to work hard