Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has announced Adu Rando as the new country director in Uganda.

Rando, replaces David Valencia who has been serving in the position since 2020, and will now serve as Commercial Strategy director, Africa Zone for ANInBev, NBL’s parent company.

A Brazil native, Rando has been part of the ABIInBev for the last 20 years, having served in Brazil, China and most recently, Tanzania.

Prior to moving to Uganda, he served as Route To Market director Greater Africa, AB InBev, in Tanzania, where he developed a comprehensive transformation project across Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, and Botswana.

Speaking at the press unveiling at NBL offices in Luzira, Rando described his appointment as an enormous responsibility he feels privileged to hold and said he is ready to work with the NBL team to continue driving the company on a success path.

“I look forward to interacting with lovely people, enjoying a beautiful climate, and very diverse and tasty food and I cannot wait to meet more of the team, partners and stakeholders who are key to the success of this brewery,” he said.

Speaking at the unveiling, NBL’s Legal and Corporate Affairs director, Onapito Ekomoloit welcomed Rando while also thanking outgoing Valencia for his input towards the company’s success over the last two years.

NBL’s outgoing country director David Valencia (Left), new country director Adu Rando (Middle) and Corporate Affairs director, Onapito Ekomoloit (Right)

“We welcome Adu Rando to the Pearl of Africa. We are certain he will have a lovely time leading our team towards more growth across our brands and portfolios,” he said.

Outgoing, Valencia highlighted that during his tenure, NBL managed to deliver strong results despite tough circumstances brought about by Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“We have a company that is extremely solid and will be here for the next 100 years. Stay tuned for some great innovations to come soon,” Valencia said.

He welcomed the new country director, while also thanking NBL, government, and other stakeholders for making his journey in Uganda worthwhile.