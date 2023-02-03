The Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has urged Ugandans to always report to police in case a family member is missing not to political parties as it has been the norm in the past few years.

While appearing during NBS Frontline Show on Thursday night, Baryomunsi wondered why most Ugandans who claim that their relatives are missing rush to report to a political party instead of going to the nearby police station.

“The other issue is some people when they notice a family member is missing, they go to a certain party headquarters instead of the police. For a person to go missing and the family can’t trace this person is a serious issue. That’s why we have a law on it; the Missing Persons Act. It’s not true that the state abducts its citizens,” he said.

Baryomunsi’s remarks came on the backdrop of the allegation from the opposition who claimed that the regime has been adducting their supporters and some of them, their whereabouts are still unknown up to date.

Top leaders in government and the Opposition on Tuesday this week held a heated high-level meeting convened at Parliament about the persistent abductions and missing persons in the country.

The meeting was organised in regard to the issues that were raised by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, on the alleged abductions of Ugandans.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said a section of the missing persons were “hardcore criminals” some of whom have since been charged in the courts of law.

“There are those we have identified and there are those we have not yet identified because they didn’t give us details of those people,” said Nabbanja declining to share details of charges preferred against the said criminals.

Mpuuga said that in the meeting the government only availed a list of five missing persons as opposed to the 25 members that they tabled.

“There is no good will and I have put it to them clearly that the abductions are part of their attempt to settle an outstanding political question in Uganda and it will not be possible to be settled that way,” Mpuuga said.

But Baryomunsi said the problem with opposition is that they bring the lists but with incomplete information making it hard for the police to help them.

“The opposition in Parliament has been bringing those lists saying the state has abducted those individuals but the state doesn’t kidnap or abduct its citizens. If the police have arrested someone, it is a misuse of English to say this person has been abducted,” he said.

However, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, MP Butambala County, said they have several people who have been “murdered” by the state and people who have come back with torture marks, adding that it is the responsibility of the state to protect people and their property.

“Extra-judicial killings are what NRM went to the bush to fight. When NUP became the party, it is now, with a highly vibrant support base, the state embarked on a strategy to destabilise this support. Some people have been killed by state agents, others abducted or disappeared for good, and others have been incarcerated for years,” he said.

Last week, the Deputy Speaker Tayebwa committed that Prime Minister would lead the government team to meet the Opposition to amicably settle the persistent question surrounding the missing persons in the country.