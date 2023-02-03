Buyaga West County Member Parliament Barnabas Tinkasimire has said he will support the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman Yoweri Museveni until his death.

Tinkasimiire, a former rebel MP and an on-and-off critic of President Museveni was appearing on a radio talk show when he made the pronouncement.

Tinkasimire when asked to endorse President Museveni’s First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been labelled recently as the stand-by generator, said “the generator will not start”.

The former rebel MP said that he would support Museveni until his death.

“Leave me alone with your generator that will not start, I will support Museveni until he dies, but that generator (Muhoozi) cannot start,” he said.

Tinkasimire commended people like Balaam Barugahara, whom he said are so courageous to carry a generator which they are also well aware cannot start.

“He (Balaam) is a very courageous man, to carry a generator which has pineapple juice inside and will not start,” he said.

Tinkasimire says there is no way Muhoozi can succeed his father, and it does not mean that because he is the president’s son, he should therefore become president.

In recent times, there has been debate amongst NRM supporters over Muhoozi and President Museveni. While a certain section insists that President Museveni’s time is over and will now throw their weight behind his son, others insist that his son is a non-starter.

The two sides have assumed different slogans, with those of Muhoozi insisting he is the “stand by generator” while those that are pro-Museveni urging “tova ku main”.