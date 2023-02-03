Children were injured on Thursday when a railing collapsed at a stadium in Sierra Leone where the president and first lady were distributing free sanitary pads, news agencies report.

Videos on social media show crowds rushing out of a stadium in the city of Bo, with many carrying people who appear to be injured, the AFP news agency reports.

“My heart goes out to all the children affected and the families of the kids that sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident at the Bo Stadium today,” President Julius Maada Bio tweeted.

“Our medical team are working assiduously to administer medical attention to the injured.”

The number of casualties was not immediately clear.

The accident happened when a “short section of metal guardrail on one of the levels of the stadium came apart”, a statement from the government’s office of the press secretary is quoted as saying.

Source: BBC