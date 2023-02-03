The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has in an unprecedented move backtracked on its earlier notice banning the taking of photos and recording of videos at Entebbe International Airport.

In a statement released on Thursday night, UCAA said the ban applies to a few “sensitive” areas at the airport where videography and photography are prohibited.

“This is to clarify that the reminder message restricting photography and filming relates only to operational restricted or sensitive areas within the terminal building such as security screening areas and equipment, among other sensitive areas,” UCAA said in a statement.

The country’s aviation body’s move to revitalise the ban on taking of videos, photos at Entebbe Airport attracted public uproars with a large section of people on social media platforms describing it as a shameful ploy to hide mischief witnessed in the recent past.

Whereas others questioned the timing, others wondered what was the rationale behind the ban that seems to contradict UCAA earlier assurance that it would act on allegations of misconduct including extortion at the airport if the complainants provided credible evidence including videos and photos.

The shameful exposure on social media by members of the public has seen more vigilance at the airport by staff.

However, according to UCAA, the latest ban on photography and videography has been issued after some members of the public had started filming security screening process and equipment.

The aviation body however said taking photos and recording videos in other areas will not be prohibited.

“We are committed to implementing measures for a better passenger experience, but airport security and safety of all will not be compromised. However, selfies and other memorable video moments may be undertaken in the pre-boarding and duty free area after the last security check or at the land-side before accessing the security restricted area,” UCAA said.