By Sam Evidence Orikunda

I watched the address of the holy father Pope Francis to the government officials, Civil society officials and the diplomatic corps that was given at the presidential palace in Kinshasa DRC. The commentator who was translating the speech into English said it was one of the most lengthy speeches that the pontiff has ever made.

The pope spoke after the speech President Felix Tshisekedi the President of DRC who in his remarks said their country was facing a lot of security challenges and which have lasted for about three decades and most most of which he attributed to the interference by the neighbouring countries into the internal affairs of their country.

President Tshisekedi also reported that the international community is watching as a genocide is being planned and implemented in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his speech, Pope Francis expressed passion and love for the people of Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pope Francis ‘s speech in DRC was a seed of hope to the few pan Africanists and the few patriots who have a spirit of love for their countries of origin. It should inspire all of us to stand tall and fight for what belongs to us. The religious leaders of Africa, instead of getting involved in the local politics and confusing the young people to cause conflicts in African countries should be practice what the pope preached.

They should use the pulpit to instil the spirit of patriotism and pan Africanism to all the people of Africa. They should teach them to guard jealously what God has given Africa and reject the arrogance of foreigners who only focus on what they can grab and not what Africa can gain as a continent.

I hope the Pope will one time speak against the European countries that have always interfered with the internal politics of African countries and forcefully remove governments. His direction now can surely show us that he is against those selfish activities that have always crumbled the developing and growing economies of African countries.

Sadly and most unfortunate is that the spirit of patriotism and pan Africanism is always betrayed by the Africans themselves.

From the time of the traditional chiefs, small goodies were used by foreigners to compromise the minds of our leaders who in turn sold their subjects.

Even today, money is used and given to upcoming politicians to cause chaos and confusion in the politics of African countries and that is why we have had governments removed by uprisings and the events that follow are always painful leading to the death of so many people.

The civil society has always been used as an agent of the those evil activities. It is where money is channeled.

Interestingly all those civil society organisations are funded by foreigners. Whereas I agree that some civil society organisations have surely done something in as far developing some communities is concerned but it is also true that these ones have frequently been used as agents of confusion and playing around with the sovereignty of African countries.

President Museveni has always been clear on pan Africanism. He says every black person is his brother, if we took this serious then some of our problems would be history.

However this is difficult because during colonialism the colonialists divided us by creating boundaries and borders. We then got so confused when we started the politics of identity.

Actually during liberation day, President Museveni said that the courts of judicature should start prosecuting the people who use sectarianism as a way of getting into leadership. It has always been used as a tool to keep us backward as Africans.

That’s the same reason as to why most African countries have been very difficult to govern and it might not be easier soon. President Museveni told us that it was the same story in the past where the UPC, DP and Kabaka Yeeka were all built on the foundation of sectarianism but they would all fail to get the required percentage needed to win elections.

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.