The Vice President, Maj. (RTD) Jessica Alupo has called for emphasis on ideological orientation for Uganda to achieve middle-income status.

She made the call on Tuesday as staff of Uganda Development Bank (UDB) graduated in transformative leadership from the National Leadership Institute (NALI)-Kyankwanzi.

The two weeks leadership training was aimed at facilitating and developing quality leaders who will stimulate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation while building a culture of leadership discipline and service beyond self, cultivating a culture of patriotism and commitment towards Uganda’s development agenda.

While officiating the ceremony, the Vice President congratulated the UDB team upon successfully completing the training.

“The training at NALI is intended to produce leaders who are ideologically consciousness especially of the elements of national ideology including patriotism, pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy,” she said.

She noted that with this ideological orientation, the country is developing leaders who are knowledgeable about the dynamics of society as we aspire to attain the middle-income status.

“I therefore commend UDB leadership for considering this training for your staff given the critical role that you play in the socio-economic transformation of this country,” the Vice President commended.

UDB managing director, Patricia Ojangole, appreciated the management and entire team at NALI for their dedication.

“UDB appreciates the management and entire team at NALI for their dedication. With the knowledge shared, I am confident that you have planted seeds of patriotism that will henceforth go a long way in enabling the government to stimulate its social economic transformation goal,” Ojangole said.

The director NALI, Brig. General Charles Kisembo commended UDB for collaborating with the institute to train their staff.

“The trainings at NALI are designed to build patriotism for our country, as well as an avenue to mentor resilient leaders who will support the country towards achieving growth through the stewardship of the various individuals or organizations that hold positions of influence within public service,” he said.

Some of the topics that were covered during the training included Uganda’s potential and endowment, mindset change, public service and thinking as a tool of analysis, among others.