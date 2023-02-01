Experts have said it is appalling that Ugandans have ignored the power of using mobile phones to be able to make money online.

Speaking during a workshop by players in the creative sector including artists, poets, writers, filmmakers, photographers and fashion designers among others, Aidah Agwang, a communications consultant but also content creator said many Ugandans have not taken phones as a great asset at their disposal to make money.

“Social media is no longer something to be ignored but one to get serious about. It should not be only bout gossip but Ugandans can make use of it to make some good money for them. The mobile phone penetration in Uganda as is in the rest of Africa is very high but people are not using it for making money. There are influencers who are paid for using their social media accounts,” Agwang said.

“We have very few people who have phones and are using it for making money. Many use their phones and social media for social issues like gossiping on Whats App, Tik Tok and Facebook yet they can make god money out of this. ”

Agwang said cited an example of Masaka Kids who have over three million subscribers and in 2022 earned over shs5 billion from You Tube.

“We need to change our mindset to move away from gossip and drama to look for ways of making money out of our social media use. Social media is needed by everyone but not just for gossip but to change the narrative and cause change.”

According to Chris Lutanga, a filmmaker said many content creators are not aware of the power of social media to make them earn from their sweat.

“We are living in an age where people are making a killing out of content but many don’t know that the use of social media can sell their products. There is need to ensure creatives are made aware of the power of social media to be able to market their creatives,”Lutanga said.

He said the workshop is aimed at helping creatives on how to polish their products but also techniques on how to market them.

Lutanga said the workshop is part of a project named ‘Collaboration 360’ that seeks to create collaborations among creatives as marketing platform for products from the creatives.

“We believe there is a gap in the creative industry that we don’t know where we fall. We are bringing everyone together to be able to get support.”

However, according to Aidah Agwang, emerging issues such as the high cost for internet and online freedom restrictions are still a challenge.

“The high cost of internet in the country is a big challenge but also the regulation of social media frustrates those would have used it to make money. Other countries have an advantage over us because they have free access especially for social media.”