Steel and roofings manufacturer, Uganda Baati Limited, has opened its 11th showroom in Soroti City.

According to the company, the decision to open a new route was aimed at bringing convenience to the customers by ensuring that customers do not have to travel long distances to access their products.

Speaking at the unveiling on Tuesday, George Arodi, the Chief Executive of Uganda Baati said the showroom was conceptualised as the company’s market penetration strategy, which targets to improve the customer experience.

“We are happy to open our 11th showroom in Soroti today along with others in Zzana, Mukono, Jinja, Lira, Gulu, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Masaka, and Mbale. The company has elaborate plans to extend its market presence with additional six showrooms during the year. We expect the showroom to also act as liaison offices for advancing product training and roof installer programs and offer support to our existing and future distribution partners,” Arodi said.

He added that the showroom concept is not to compete with the distribution channel but to strengthen the distributors’ business through enhanced product knowledge dissemination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Soroti showroom will focus more on selling value add products in Lifestile, Orientile, Romantile, Versatile, Covermax Resincot and Dumuzas”, Arodi revealed.

Simon Edoru, the LC5 Chairman for Soroti City noted that the showroom will help the residents to overcome the problem of counterfeit products that we have been experiencing.

“I am also grateful that Uganda Baati will continue to run its programs, such as the Fundi program, which empowers our people on craftsmanship; this will allow Soroti people to gain skills and attract the much-needed job opportunities in the region,” Edoru said.

Research by Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, shows that Uganda’s households are projected to grow from 2.9 million in 2020 to 3.8 million by 2025.

According to the report, Uganda’s locally manufactured building materials are vital in increasing the local housing construction demands to service the growing population and rapid urbanisation.

It is against this backdrop that Juliet 𝗜pagi, the Deputy City mayor, Soroti said that, as leaders, they are ready to work with Uganda Baati to support housing development in the area.