Police in Kanungu District has arrested the Manager of Kanungu FM radio station, Nelson Twinamatsiko over allegations of assaulting a female staff identified as Tumuramye Anita alias Anita Rose.

The Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate confirmed the arrest of Twinamatsiko, whom he said is being investigated for assaulting Anita Rose over the business commission the radio received.

Twinamatsiko appeared in a video where he was arm-twisting Anita Rose in an attempt to withdraw something from her palm.

“Reference to the video circulating, where a man is beating a lady, it was reliably established to have been at Kanungu Fm Radio station, when the victim Anita Tumuramye, 24, a journalist at the same radio station and resident of Katate cell western ward Kanungu town council, reported to have been assaulted by one Nelson Twinamatsiko, 51, the manager at the same radio station and resident of the same above address,” Maate said in a statement.

Twinamatsiko was reported by Anita Rose who claims he slapped her for asking about the commission from a business she procured for the station.