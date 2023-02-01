The National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Moses Bigirwa has said he will not sway from his no compromise position after winning the defamation case he was facing in court.

Bigirwa made the remarks shortly after Buganda Road Court dismissed the case which was filed against him and three others in which they were charged with demanding money with menaces from Among.

Although it was alleged that the Bigirwa was held for extorting the Among who was the deputy Speaker then, the charge sheet before Court included defamation and computer misuse charges.

In her ruling Buganda Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu on Monday dismissed the case on ground of lack of merit, lack of evidence, lack of state witnesses and the failure of the Speaker to appear in court.

Bigirwa said that politics is for the strong and those who were against him killed the spirit of brotherhood that drives the struggle and created classes of people within the struggle among other things.

“I am still alive politically and no one will break my soul towards the struggle,’ he swore.

In 2021 Bigirwa was arrested in Nakasero, Kampala, next to the residence of Among after he had allegedly negotiated a deal of Shs100 million to stop spreading defamatory information against her on social media.

Prosecution contended that Bigirwa while in Kampala with intent to steal, demanded Shs100m from Among with menace.

Bigirwa denied the charges which included offensive communication and libel in connection with spreading defamatory information. He was charged alongside a journalist, Pidson Kareire, who also denied the charges.

The state alleged that Bigirwa, Kareire and others still at large in November in 2021 willfully and repeatedly used electronic communication on WhatsApp to post content of offensive nature.

The information in question was dubbed; Museveni to remove Among over corruption, Among in trouble over intelligence. This included bribes from Roko Construction, bribes from Kingdom property deal using ISO to con and ransom investors all intended to disturb the peace and quiet or right to privacy of Among with no purpose of legitimate communication.