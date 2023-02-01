President Yoweri Museveni has called on participants from member countries of the South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTrC) to work together to ensure global affluence for all their people.

Museveni made the call during the closure of a three-day SSTC at Speke Resort Munyonyo, President Museveni.

SSTrC is a development and humanitarian programming modality mandated by the Member States of the United Nations as articulated in numerous International Agreements and UN General Assembly resolutions.

In his remarks, the President disclosed that in order to achieve global affluence, member states need to support each other by creating a sustainable market for their goods and services.

“It is now time to incorporate on ensuring affluence for all our people and what does it mean because when I produce a good or a service, we need a consumer to buy what I produce. If I produced a good or a service and nobody buys it, then I’m stuck, we cannot have affluence. It’s now time to address the issue of global affluence; we don’t want partial affluence in only a few countries,” Museveni said.

He noted that this system will help in eradicating parasitism and support symbiosis where people equally gain from working together.

Museveni also urged member countries to sustainably preserve the natural resources such as water bodies, forests, wetlands among others to fight climate change.

The President further commended the long-standing relationship that has existed between South-South member countries and called for trade among the cooperation partners and North-South members, saying that this will address the challenge of market for sustainable development.

“As we talk about South-South Cooperation we should also talk about North-South Cooperation trade to expand our market,” he noted, and emphasised the role of research and technology saying that Africa has been lagging behind because of limited involvement in the two sectors.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Planning under the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Amos Lugoloobi thanked the President for ensuring that Uganda successfully hosts the forum.

“This 2nd Africa High Level Forum of South-South Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development is built on the outcome of the First Forum which was organized in Cairo, Egypt in 2021. We are therefore optimistic that this Kampala Forum will achieve its overall objective of uplifting development cooperation particularly South-South and Triangular Cooperation at the bilateral, regional and continental levels,” Lugoloobi said.

Prof. Pamela Mbabazi, the chairperson of National Planning Authority (NPA), said the Forum was timely at the time of major global political, epidemiological and environmental crises.

“This Forum also gives us the opportunity to discuss ways of tapping the significant potential for SSTrC in Africa that remains untapped due to insufficient political support, inadequate policy and regulatory frameworks, disconnection between SSTrC initiatives and local realities, and inadequate funding,” she noted.

Resolutions from the forum

The Forum noted the support available under the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for capacity development specifically, for enhancing national ecosystems for SSTrC”.

Member countries were also urged to take advantage of this support opportunity. IsDB also pledged more support towards implementation of programmes and projects that have linkage to SDGs and Agenda 2063.

Furthermore, SSTrC countries were urged to leverage South-South cooperation to achieve sustainable development by sharing development solutions, transferring knowledge, and providing mutual support and technical assistance.