By Richard Oyel

Elders from Karamoja have threatened to curse officials from Office of the Prime Minister for failing to deliver a bus donated by the First Lady Janet Museveni.

According to the elders, the bus which was procured in 2021 was enroute Karamoja but somehow it vanished

“If they have sold our bus, let them tell us the truth so that we can learn to live with it,” Jackson Angella remarked bitterly.

Under the auspices of Karamoja Elders Forum, the elders revealed that they made several attempts to remind OPM officials about the bus but all in vain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued during a meeting over the weekend, the elders vowed to curse OPM officials if the bus doesn’t resurface.

“This is a sign that there are invisible hands at OPM. If they don’t produce our bus, we will be left with no option but to curse them,” Simon Nangiro, the Chairperson Karamoja Elders Forum told Nile Post.

It should be noted that majority of the Karamojong believe in their tradition, and hold elders in high regard. The elders are believed to wield powers and communicate to a deity.

“Usually when there is a concern, the elders sit in a sacred ground (Akiriket), and make pronouncements. I hope we don’t take the bus issue there.”, Martin Odong, another elder added.

A number of residents have backed up the elders complaints saying the officials in question should be investigated and thrown in jail

According Josephine Aleper, the failure to deliver the bus to the elders is sheer disregard of the role of elders in restoring Karamoja peace.