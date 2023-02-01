With the world of social media constantly evolving, it has become increasingly important for media companies to reach wider audiences and build communities that consume their content.

As a result, Next Media has made it possible for viewers to stream their shows across multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, and the Afro Mobile platforms, to access their favourite shows on their phones, tablets, computers or smart TVs.

Some of the shows that are now available for streaming include NBS Frontline, a popular English political talk show that airs every Thursday, After 5, Uganda’s biggest daily entertainment TV show now both on NBS (6 to 7 PM) and Sanyuka TV (7 to 8 PM), Vvaawo Mpitewo, a popular Luganda entertainment talk show on Sanyuka TV on Saturdays, NBS Morning Breeze, a current affairs breakfast TV show weekdays at 7 AM on NBS, Tech Plus, a purely online show that streams on Twitter Spaces and Instagram, and Sport This Morning, a popular morning sports show that airs on NBS Sport weekdays at 7 AM.

According to Next Media’s Chief Marketing Officer, Edwin Danze, the digital journey was informed by their audience, who have been demanding more convenience and ease in streaming their favourite shows.

“We have listened to our audiences and gotten a clear idea on what they want. We are tapping into communities that love to stream their content on the go, hence the Afro Mobile platforms that continuously provide you high quality content from across Uganda and Africa for live events, best bulletins and favourite programs,” Danze said.

He then added, “We have also gone for big techs like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more that allow us to stream content directly to the different types of communities because we want to ensure that there is convenience, so, we have opened up our channels. Look out for Next Media Digital on YouTube and NBS on any of the platforms, make sure it is the verified account.”

However, with this bold step comes challenges like data charges, internet speeds, and competition for audiences, but Next Media is prepared for this. The company has invested in hardware and talent to ensure that streams are consumable and useful to their audiences. According to Danze, they also intend to engage telecoms and service providers to ensure that their viewers can stream their content cost effectively with good resolution.

“We are staying ahead of the constantly evolving technology by offering high definition streams but also we want to ensure that the streaming on videos is very affordable. Video will be resized to the data speeds or bundles one has,” Next Media Chief Markting Officer, Edwin Danze further remarked.

Next Media’s strategy of leveraging social media streaming to reach new audiences is an innovative approach that has been adopted by their staff as well. By focusing on creating content tailored for specific platforms and engaging potential customers through strategic partnerships, Next Media brands have demonstrated the potential benefits of investing in social media streaming as part of an overall marketing strategy. With an eye on industry trends and an understanding of what resonates most with their target audiences, they are successfully leveraging big tech to their advantage.

Next Media’s digital journey demonstrates the importance of adapting to the ever-changing landscape of TV and streaming services to reach new and wider audiences. By leveraging social media streaming, Next Media Brands have been able to reach communities and provide viewers with convenient access to their favourite shows in one place, their phone.