President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled the country since 1979, made the announcement on Tuesday in a decree read on state television.

The country’s vice-president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is also the president’s son, congratulated the new prime minister.

“For the first time in Equatorial Guinea, a woman is appointed prime minister,” he tweeted.

“This is further proof of the commitment to gender equality and opportunities in the country. Congratulations, Manuela Roka Botey!”

Ms Rotey was previously the education minister and joined the government in 2020.

She replaces former premier Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, who has been in the position since 2016.

Source: BBC