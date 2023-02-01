Ninety rights groups and civil society organisations from across Africa have called for an independent investigation into the death of the Rwandan investigative journalist, John Williams Ntwali.

Police said he died in a road accident but many rights groups see it as another suspicious death involving a critic of the Rwandan government.

Ntwali had recently reported on allegations of torture and disappearances. He said he had received multiple death threats.

In a letter, the 90 groups said the Kigali government had consistently failed to ensure there were credible investigations into the deaths of its political opponents.

They want international experts involved in the probe into Ntwali’s death.

Only one thing is clear after the suspicious death of John Williams Ntwali, and that is this: those who dare criticize the government of #Rwanda have a strange habit of dying in these types of accidents. New communique for @hrw https://t.co/ff8dNJu3mw pic.twitter.com/RvbJlCg9aq — Lewis Mudge (@LewisMudge) January 20, 2023

Source: BBC