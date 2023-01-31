A 25 year old man who was having a love making session in a lodge in Arua has died under mysterious circumstances.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Ali Mustafa, a businessman in Ozu cell, Kenya ward in Arua District died after suffering from a respiratory problem during the love making session.

“Ali Mustafa was in a love making session with his girlfriend, Adania Ratio, at Avenue lodge in Arua City at around 9pm. The victim collapsed and died in the room,” Enanga said.

He noted that the girlfriend would later report the matter to the lodge management who also in return alerted police from Arua that visited and documented the scene.

Enanga said when the matter came up at police, a death inquiry was opened up to establish the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

“We picked the body and later transferred it to Arua Referral Hospital and examined it. The postmortem established that the man developed a respiratory failure due to obstruction of air ways during the love making session,”Enanga said.

“The girlfriend was therefore cleared of any wrongdoing.”

He noted that the postmortem indicated there was no trace of drugs, poison or other body influences .

“Death during consensual sex is not something new and it can occur for a number of reasons, that include the physical strain of the activity or because of other unusual extenuating circumstances.”