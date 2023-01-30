Police in Soroti have started a man hunt for a traditional healer whose concoction meant to catch cattle thieves led to death of two people.

“During the ritual performance, two biological sons to the complainant, Joseph Emolu, 60 including Michael Etunu and Levis Okello became unconscious leading to panic at the scene,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enang said.

He explained that during this moment of panic, the traditional healer told the 60 year old “client” that he would help the two regain consciousness and in the process, he fled under the guise of going to look for herbal medicine.

However, after fleeing the scene, the traditional healer demanded for shs2 million from Emolu in order to facilitate his attempt to get herbal medicine to perform rituals to ensure the two sons regain consciousness.

According to Enanga, whereas the money was paid, the traditional healer never appeared as the two sons to the complainant died under mysterious circumstances.

“The herbalist disappeared and complainant kept calling him but he didn’t turn up,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said the hunt for the traditional healer who has fled Soroti and Kapelebyong districts is on, adding that he is wanted for causing death of two people and practicing without a certificate as well as extortion.

Enanga however warned members of the public against seeking services of traditional healers to help solve problems which can be solved by police or other means.