MTN Uganda has been recognized for the top position as the mobile operator with the fastest internet speed in Uganda, according to user-initiated tests completed on Speedtest® by Ookla®, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and technologies.

MTN Uganda emerged as the winner of the Speedtest Award for mobile network speed in Uganda for the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

This follows more than 12,980 user-initiated tests on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all the major mobile carriers including Airtel and Lyca to determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds.

MTN Uganda achieved a Speed Score of 34.55, providing faster internet speeds to its users compared to other major mobile providers who registered 32.21 and 4.34 as their Speed Score.

The telecom company also achieved the highest download speeds of 34.26mbps and upload speeds of 14.55mbps in Kampala City during the period under review.

MTN Uganda Chief Technical & Information Officer, Mr Ali Monzer, said this new award serves as validation that the telecom’s efforts to provide superior internet services to the customers have been acknowledged and are on the right track.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our network is constantly meeting the expectations of our customers, to provide them with an exceptional experience when they choose MTN as their service provider,” he said.

“Our network is designed to deliver unparalleled speed and reliability. Whether you’re streaming or browsing, you can expect fast speeds and crystal-clear connections. We’re proud to offer this service to our customers and are confident that it will meet or exceed their expectations.”

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Ms Sylvia Mulinge, said they are delighted as a company for the award as their investment in the network is having a positive impact on the quality of services rendered to its customers.

“Our aspiration as MTN Uganda is to ensure that every person across Uganda has access and enjoys the benefits of a modern connected world and therefore we continue to invest in our network with the latest technologies to ensure that we provide these services to our customers at a quality experience,” she said.

MTN Uganda is investing approximately US$ 300 million since 2021 with the hope to expand its geographical network coverage to at least 90% countrywide.

“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for the fastest and top-performing fixed broadband and mobile operators around the world. It is our pleasure to present MTN with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Uganda. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2022 based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest,” said Ookla CEO Doug Suttles.

A few days ago, MTN Uganda was ranked as having the best network in Uganda for both data and voice in 2022 following an independent network test from a global firm, Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz, an internationally recognised electronics group specializing in the fields of electronic test equipment, broadcast & media, cyber security, radio-monitoring and radiolocation, and radio communication, performed a mobile network benchmarking campaign assessing the quality of the country’s networks to rank their performance.

This also coincides with MTN Uganda’s step in implementing the Ambition 2025 strategy that seeks to build the largest digital platforms in Uganda while supporting the country’s development agenda.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3–Q4 2022 Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.