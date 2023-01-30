A teenager, named Fahim, was playing a round of hide and seek with his friends in Chittagong, Bangladesh when the game took a turn.

The 15-year-old had decided to hide in a shipping container and six days later Fahim was discovered in Malaysia, roughly 2,300 miles away, to the amazement and concern of port officials.

Fahim had fallen asleep inside the container, which unbeknownst to him was about to be locked up and shipped off to Malaysia’s Port Klang.

The container left Bangladesh on 11th January and did not arrive in Port Klang until 17th January.

Fahim, who had screamed for help during the journey, went through the entire ordeal without any food or water.

Footage of the moment the teenager was discovered quickly went viral on social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter.

Bemused officials in Malaysia rushed to open the container after they heard the knocking coming from the container.

Marine Police Force, the Malaysian Immigration Department, and the Klang District Health Department were all at the scene when Fahim emerged from the darkness of the container.

In the clip, Fahim appears visibly disorientated, emaciated, and exhausted.

He was badly dehydrated and was crying for food.

To make matters worse, the boy neither spoke nor understood the local language.

Another video showed authorities taking him away on a stretcher as he was moved to a hospital for examinations.

Officials initially suspected that the boy was a victim of human trafficking until news of the hide-and-seek game came to light.

Arrangements are now being made to send him back to Bangladesh once he recovers.

Malaysian home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said: “When the vessel arrived at Westport and the container was unloaded, authorities found the boy inside.

“He is the only one found inside the container. A police report has been lodged and the boy, who has a fever, was taken for a medical examination.”

“We are not linking this to human trafficking because the initial investigation found that he entered the container, fell asleep and was transported to Malaysia.

“We are now in the process of repatriating him.”

In October last year, police recovered a decomposed body of a young man from a container shipped to Malaysia’s Penang port from Chittagong.

Source: Express