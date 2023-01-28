Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of Diageo/East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced the appointment of Ugandan, Mark Ocitti as their new managing director.

“Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark ocitti as Managing Director, effective March 1, 2023,” the company announced in a statement.

Ociti replaces John Musunga who left KBL in October 2021, to join Guinness Nigeria.

About Mark Ocitti, KBL’s new managing director

Mark Ocitti spans over 20 years of business leadership in beverages, oil and gas, and telecom sectors.

Prior to his latest appointment, he has been the managing director of Serengeti Breweries in Tanzania.

Before that, he served as the managing director of EABL International where he led the growth of the giant company’s export business in Rwanda, Burundi, DRC and South Sudan before moving to Uganda in 2016, as Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), managing director.

Ocitti has also previously served in the oil industry with Shell International as well as in the telecommunications with Bharti Airtel.

He holds a degree in Statistics from Makerere University and Master of Business Administration from Herriot Watt University in Scotland.