President Museveni will on Monday open this year’s annual judges conference at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, the Judiciary has announced.

Addressing journalists on Friday, Justice Damalie Lwanga, the Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute said the conference to be held between January, 30 and February 2 will see over 300 guests attend.

“At the conference, we shall also have two separate meetings for judges and justices as well as registrars. These will discuss issues of interest to them as well as their work but also come up with recommendations,” Justice Lwanga said.

“We shall also have a physician consultant to talk to judges on how to prevent non-communicable diseases, a consultant psychiatrist to talk to judges on how to manage stress but also a topic on financial management to teach judges how to manage their finances.”

She noted that the conference will provide an opportunity for judicial officers in the country to share experiences but also discuss ways in which they can better carry out dispensation of justice to the public.

The Judiciary spokesperson, Jamson Karemani said during the three days, no cases will be heard because judges will be attending the conference but noted the registry will be pen and other judiciary staff present to serve members of the public.

“During that week there will not be normal court business and cases which could have been fixed will be given other dates. We expect less court business in the higher courts. However, magistrate courts will continue operating normally because they are not part of the conference,”Karemani said.

The conference will be closed by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

New law year

In the same vein, on February, 2, President Museveni will open the new law year .

According to the Judiciary spokesperson, Jamson Karemani, at the function, the judiciary will be joined by practicing lawyers led by the Attorney General and president of the Uganda Law Society.

“At the function, the chief justice will give accountability to Ugandans on how courts have performed in previous year, challenges and opportunities. At the same function he will outline what is expected to be done in the coming year to give Ugandan hope on how administration of justice is to be done,”Karemani said.