It was jubilation at Upper Maximum Prison, Luzira as Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for 2022.

The results released on Friday afternoon, indicated that most of the inmates that sat for the exams passed.

UNEB noted that out of the 68 that registered for the examinations, 63 sat while only five missed out.

Most of the inmates excelled, with the results showing that five inmates passed in division one while 34 passed in division two.

Furthermore, nine inmates passed in division three while seven were in division four.

Upon receiving the good news, the best performing inmates were seen jubilating with their fellows.

The inmates thanked the Commissioner General of Prisons, Johnson Byabashaija and his team for the support rendered during their journey to success.

“We want to thank the prisons administration especially the CGP Johnson Byabashaija and his team, OC – Upper and school management who have enabled us pass with flying colors, we want to thank God for the good health and wisdom of passing examinations” they were quoted saying.

Commenting on the performance of the inmates, Gilbert Niwamanya, headteacher (Upper Prison Inmates School) said it has always been a concerted effort involving inmates into commitments to studying as a rehabilitation strategy.

On Friday, UNEB indicated that overall, 714,702 candidates passed the PLE compared to 659,910 the previous year 2021.

114,617 candidates representing 14.1% passed in division one, 472,416(582%) were in division two while 97,109 candidates failed.