The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has warned Kasese Municipal Council Local Government over trying to pass by-laws recognising homosexuality.

On Wednesday, Taybewa said the attempt by Kasese Municipal Council to back homosexuality contravenes national laws and that it must be stopped.

“I received and confirmed news that Kasese Municipal Council made an attempt to pass a bylaw that reorganises homosexuals and transgender people as minorities. I want to make it very clear, there is no local government that can pass a bylaw that contravenes national laws,” he warned.

He said that he was briefed that the illegal bylaw had been facilitated by a non-government organisation identified as Human Rights Promotions Awareness Forum (HRAPF). He also identified Bob Kyamanywa as the team leader of the malicious organisation.

Tayebwa directed the Ministry of Internal Affairs Minister to investigate the activities of HRAPF.

“I want to alert you that attempts are being made from all corners because the money from these groups seems to be a lot and also, this is not a simple fight. They are going to target us but we must stand firm,” he noted.

Bukonzo West Member of Parliament in Kasese District Atkins Katusabe said the purported pro-gay bylaw is not a representation of the Kasese community.

“Kasese is a highly religious community. I don’t want that to define the people of Kasese,” Katushabe said.

Moses Okot Junior, the Member of Parliament Kioga County, called for the anti-gay bill re-introduced in Parliament.

“We were informed that this law was nullified by the courts; why don’t we bring it back?” he wondered.

On Tuesday, Thomas Tayebwa expressed concern over the deterioration of morals in schools.

“I am getting painful stories; if you talk to doctors, you get to know how serious it is but our children are dying in silence,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa said the report should be given urgent priority, noting that many schools and recruitment centres have been penetrated by the vice.

“I hope it [report] can be quick so that we can debate it and get a solution. We need to see how best we can work with the government to support it…whether we can put more funding to patrol all these entities,” Tayebwa said.