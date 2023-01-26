The National Identity and Registration Authority (NIRA) has asked parents to utilise the mass registration window during this holiday to register for National Identification Numbers for their children.

NIRA is registering students and issuing national IDs to students who were registered in 2017 and are now 16 and eligible in a campaign dubbed ‘My Holiday Plot’.

Several parents with their children have already started turning up at Kololo ceremonial grounds to take part in the ‘’My Holiday Plot’’ exercise.

NIRA plans to register and issue IDs to over nine million students who were registered and received National Identification Numbers (NIN) in 2017.

The exercise also allows verification for those who entered wrong data and those that did not get NINs.

Requirements for registration include, photocopies of the parents’ National IDs and presence of a biological parent or a close relative for orphans and also go along with a letter from the District Internal Security Officer(DISO) or the Gomboloa Internal Security Officers (GISO)

The manager registration and operations at NIRA Edwin Tukamuheebwa said NIRA worked jointly with the Uganda National Examinations Board and the Ministry of Education. The exercise is ongoing at various locations countrywide.

Tukamuheebwa added that the registration exercise will run through the week and weekends until students return to school.