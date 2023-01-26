A Kenyan court on Wednesday convicted a Venezuelan diplomat over the murder of the Latin American nation’s acting ambassador 10 years ago at her official residence in the capital, Nairobi.

Dwight Sagaray, who was the Venezuelan embassy’s first secretary, was found guilty of the killing of Olga Fonseca on 27 July 2012.

Three Kenyan nationals who had been charged alongside Mr Sagaray were also convicted.

The diplomat was tried for the murder after his diplomatic immunity was waived by Venezuela.

Ms Fonseca, 57, was killed less than two weeks after she started her new role in Nairobi on 15 July.

The motive for her killing is unclear, but Kenyan officials said at the time that some staff at the residency were unhappy after being sacked by Ms Fonseca.

Sexual harassment

They had accused her predecessor, Gerardo Carrillo Silva, of sexual harassment.

Source: BBC